MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Alex Markou

In this exclusive interview for MMSCENE, Alex Markou, represented by Ace Models Greece, shares their journey into the world of modeling, describing it as an exciting journey filled with great experiences and people, walking for Dolce & Gabbana and a desire to work with Tom Ford, among other things.

For this edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS, he is photographed by Labros Tyrlis in a visual story titled ‘As boys go’, with the photographer support team Danae and Chris.

Read the whole interview and see the photosbelow: Can you share your journey into the world of modeling?

It’s a really exciting journey full of great experiences and people.

What do you enjoy most about modeling?

The thing that I enjoy the most is working with really cool people and trying out beautiful new clothes.

How do you stay updated with the latest trends and styles in the industry?

By watching the people around me and always trying different clothes and styles.

Could you describe the most memorable or challenging modeling experience you’ve had so far?

My most memorable experience was walking my second Dolce & Gabbana show; the energy that day was so positive and special, from all the crew, the models, and the designers. The most challenging, on the other hand, are the shows; I get a bit nervous before walking on the runway.



How do you prepare for a shoot?

Have fun and focus on yourself.

Do you have any advice for newcomers trying to break into the industry?

First of all, eat well. I hit the gym at least 3 times a week and also practice boxing. For my grooming routine, I keep it simple: washing and moisturising my face day and night.

Is there a particular fashion label or designer you dream of collaborating with?

I would love to work with Tom Ford. I think what he has done over the years in the industry is genius and timeless.

Beyond modeling, do you have any aspirations within the fashion industry?

For now, I really don’t know. I hope something comes up in the future for me.

What are your hobbies and interests? How do you like to spend your free time?

I like to spend my free time practicing boxing, reading, listening to music, and I love to watch movies.



Photographer Labros Tyrlis – @labrostyrlis

Model Alex Markou at Ace Models Greece – @markuualex @ace_models_athens

Photographer support team Danae & Chris – @danaekantz @x_papakon