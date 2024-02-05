MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: ROOTS by Virginia Navarro

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Roots,” Aitor Palma from Two management Barcelona is captured by Virginia Navarro. In charge of the hair and makeup was Claudia de los Santos, and Fernanda Maupome for Styling.
For the session Aitor is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Gambettâ, Levi’s, Kango, Mekkdes, Alessandro Enríquez, Zara, Niclloletta, and Valentina Brand.
Photographer & C.D Virginia Navarro – @calotta.studio
Makeup and Hair Claudia de los Santos – @clauproartist
Stylist Team Fernanda Maupome – @byfermaupome
Model Aitor Palma – @aitor_palma
Model Agency Two management Barcelona – @twomanagementbarcelona
Wardrobe
Showrooms Marc Juan Comunicación – @marcjuancomunicacion