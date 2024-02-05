in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: ROOTS by Virginia Navarro

Photographed and directed by Virginia Navarro, Aitor Palma models the latest Style Story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Roots,” Aitor Palma from Two management Barcelona is captured by Virginia Navarro. In charge of the hair and makeup was Claudia de los Santos, and Fernanda Maupome for Styling.

For the session Aitor is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Gambettâ, Levi’s, Kango, Mekkdes, Alessandro Enríquez, Zara, Niclloletta, and Valentina Brand.

Blazer NICLLOLETTA, Trousers VALENTINA BRAND
Blazer MEKKDES, Hat ITALIAN VINTAGE HANDMADE, T-shirt ALESSANDRO ENRÍQUEZ
Hat KANGOL, Shirt VINTAGE, Coat GAMBETTÂ, Shoes VINTAGE
Hat HANDMADE MEXICO, Blazer ZARA, Shirt ALESSANDRO ENRIQUEZ, Trousers GAMBETTÂ, Shoes VINTAGE
Skirt LIKE COAT GAMBETTÂ, Jeans LEVI’S
Scarf GUCCI, Shirt RALPH LAUREN, Trousers LEVI’S, Shoes VINTAGE
Hat KANGOL, Shirt VINTAGE, Coat GAMBETTÂ

Photographer & C.D Virginia Navarro – @calotta.studio
Makeup and Hair Claudia de los Santos – @clauproartist
Stylist Team Fernanda Maupome – @byfermaupome
Model Aitor Palma – @aitor_palma
Model Agency Two management Barcelona – @twomanagementbarcelona
Wardrobe
Showrooms Marc Juan Comunicación – @marcjuancomunicacion

