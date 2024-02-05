MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: ROOTS by Virginia Navarro

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Roots,” Aitor Palma from Two management Barcelona is captured by Virginia Navarro. In charge of the hair and makeup was Claudia de los Santos, and Fernanda Maupome for Styling.

For the session Aitor is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Gambettâ, Levi’s, Kango, Mekkdes, Alessandro Enríquez, Zara, Niclloletta, and Valentina Brand.

Photographer & C.D Virginia Navarro – @calotta.studio

Makeup and Hair Claudia de los Santos – @clauproartist

Stylist Team Fernanda Maupome – @byfermaupome

Model Aitor Palma – @aitor_palma

Model Agency Two management Barcelona – @twomanagementbarcelona

Wardrobe

Showrooms Marc Juan Comunicación – @marcjuancomunicacion