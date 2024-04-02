‘People of Helmut Lang’ Spring Summer 2024 Campaign

Under Peter Do‘s creative direction, the “People of Helmut Lang” campaign makes its premiere for the Spring Summer 2024. This campaign, which is based in New York City, portrays a varied group of people that are extremely passionate about their respective fields, including design, photography, art, culinary arts, and more. Photographer Huy Luong shot the likes of John Yuyi, Linda Rodin, Mindy Seu, Minjae Kim, and Sophia Roe, among others, showcasing Do’s debut collection that celebrates life in general rather than simply special events and encourages versatility and unisex tailoring.

The new clothing line that Peter Do has designed for Helmut Lang focuses on the essential silhouettes intended for people on the move. Highlight pieces from the collection, like the car blazer, striped pants, turtleneck tops, leather bubble skirts, and silk organza decorated with custom car graphics, were styled by Jason Rider to speak to each person’s own personality and narrative. The “People of Helmut Lang” are positioned in this ad as the brand’s legacy of utilitarian, minimalist design intertwined with the vibrant essence of New York.



