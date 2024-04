The K-Pop star Mark Tuan has posted a series of photos on his social media, done in collaboration with Calvin Klein. The pictures are also visible on the brands website, under what is categorized as Mark Tuan’s Look. The color, as well as, black and white pictures show the singer in a series of Calvin Klein underwear as well as a black tank top. As the caption, Mark just wrote “In my Calvins” along with the social media handle of the brand.

