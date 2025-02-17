AMIRI Launches Summer 2025 Campaign

The Spring-Summer 2025 campaign from AMIRI, photographed by Drew Vickers, unveils a collection deeply influenced by Modern Jazz, reflecting the brand’s foundational inspiration-music. Mike Amiri, the brand’s founder, notes that the vibrancy and creative expression found in music have always been integral to AMIRI’s identity. This season, the campaign visually narrates this influence through a series of images set in a stylized recording studio, where the intersection of music and fashion comes vividly to life.

The campaign harmoniously blends the relaxed vibes of California with the polished appeal of Hollywood. The backdrop of the recording studio is not just a setting but a narrative character in its own right, framing AMIRI’s figures, portrayed as musicians, in the midst of their artistic process. This homage to vintage studio photography offers a peek into the private moments of music creation, revealing how personal artistry translates into public charisma.

The collection itself is a sophisticated mix of high fashion and laid-back styles, merging structured tailoring with the relaxed feel of mid-century leisurewear, all while incorporating subtle sparkle. This blend illustrates the seamless transition musicians often make from their personal to public lives, captured here in the attire that carries them from one realm to the other.

Utilizing a palette of sun-bleached pastels and stark black and white, the campaign enhances its nostalgic yet contemporary feel. These colors not only reinforce the collection’s retro influences but also contribute to the overall mystique, suggesting the hidden depths behind each creative moment.

Through its compelling portraits, the campaign focuses on the personal journeys of artists, emphasizing how their private creative acts are as monumental as the moments they share on stage. It’s these intimate behind-the-scenes glimpses that flesh out the narrative of transformation from individual to icon.

AMIRI’s latest campaign for Spring-Summer 2025 is a celebration of the symbiotic relationship between music and fashion, showcasing how deeply historical music influences can influence contemporary design.