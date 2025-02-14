adidas x JJJJound Unveil Premium Superstars

In an exciting new collaboration, JJJJound and adidas have unveiled two exclusive Superstar colorways, marking a new chapter in their partnership. The “Off White” and “Core Black” iterations are the result of meticulous craftsmanship, made in adidas’ Scheinfeld factory in Germany. These sneakers embody the blend of quality, style, and timeless appeal, redefining the iconic Superstar silhouette with a fresh perspective.

The “Off White” Superstar colorway offers a sophisticated take on the classic design, featuring the Superstar 82 shape. A bold contrast is introduced with black accents at the Three Stripes and heel tab, creating a sharp yet refined look. The addition of the gilded JJJJound wordmark above the lateral stripes further elevates the shoe’s visual appeal, while the leather insole and lining add a layer of comfort and luxury to the design.

Meanwhile, the “Core Black” colorway pays homage to the Superstar 90 shape, but with a modern update. This version incorporates off-white contrast at the Three Stripes and heel tab, creating a striking visual contrast against the sleek black base. The JJJJound branding above the lateral stripes is a subtle yet defining detail that aligns with the brand’s aesthetic. As with the “Off White” pair, the shoe is equipped with a leather insole and lining for a premium feel.

What makes these Superstars truly special is their dedication to craftsmanship. Manufactured at adidas’ Scheinfeld factory, the shoes boast the highest quality of materials and construction. The addition of custom retro hang tags and co-branded packaging only adds to the exclusive nature of the collaboration, ensuring that each pair stands as a unique piece in both the sneaker and fashion worlds.

The much-anticipated release of these JJJJound x adidas Superstars is set for February 20, 2025, with both colorways priced at $250 USD. Available online via JJJJound and adidas, as well as select retailers, this collaboration continues to blur the lines between luxury and sportswear. The sneakers are sure to be highly sought after, drawing on the legacy of the Superstar while introducing new design elements that speak to the present day.

These two colorways, having been teased in leaked images earlier, now have the official spotlight with this announcement. As the latest addition to JJJJound’s collection of collaborations, the “Off White” and “Core Black” Superstars represent more than just a sneaker release, they symbolize the continued evolution of the Superstar silhouette, taking it from the racetrack to the street, with a level of sophistication that resonates with sneaker culture’s growing interest in premium and limited-edition designs.

Name: JJJJound x adidas Superstar Made in Germany

Colorways: Off White/Core Black/Off White and Core Black/Off White/Core Black

SKUs: IH8148 and IH8150

MSRP: 250 USD

Release Date: February 20