Lucas El Bali is the Face of SWAROVSKI Valentine’s Day 2022 Collection

Swarovski celebrates the upcoming Valentine’s Day with a campaign captured by Carlijn Jacobs, starring Lucas El Bali

Jewelry house SWAROVSKI presented the Valentine’s Day 2023 Collection captured by fashion photographer Carlijn Jacobs. In charge of hair was Olivier Schawalder, with makeup by Masae Ito and nails by Sylvie Macmillan. For the campaign, Creative Directors Charles Levai, Giovanna Engelbert and Kevin Tekinel teamed up with casting directors Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. The star of the campaign is model Lucas El Bali. Captivating, alluring, and simply irresistible, each piece invites you to recognize love in all its forms. No matter whether you’re celebrating self-love, partnered love, or a love that’s indescribable, prepare to fall head over heels.

