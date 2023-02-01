Li Xian is Versace’s Fragrance Ambassador for 2023

Italian luxury fashion house VERSACE announced actor Li Xian as the brand’s Fragrance Ambassador for 2023. Xian stars in a dedicated campaign featuring the women’s Bright Crystal family of fragrances: Bright Crystal, Bright Crystal Absolu, Crystal Noir, and Yellow Diamond, as well as Versace Versense, and men’s fragrance, Versace Pour Homme. Xian started acting in 2011, and since then he’s been one of the most famous actors in his area. With this partnership, Xian continues his relationship with the luxury fashion house.

