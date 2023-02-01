ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion house ALEXANDER MCQUEEN presented the Fall Winter 2023.24 Menswear Collection inspired by the return to formality, an exploration of beauty and power through men’s tailoring and a focus on cut, proportion and silhouette. The classic subverted. Volume is alternatively neat – strict – and exploded. Jackets are spliced and slashed, stripped back and focused on the body within. Waists are high, elongating the leg: the bumster in reverse. Kilts and the coverall are reimagined: both references to early McQueen. The most prominent motif in the collection is the orchid, a cultivated flower. Like the tailoring it is dissected: printed, woven and embroidered. The McQueen seal appears alongside.