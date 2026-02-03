Versace Spring Summer 2026 Channels an Embodied Community

Versace frames Spring Summer 2026 as a collective state of mind rather than a conventional campaign. Titled An Embodied Community, the project advances the House’s ongoing exploration of sexuality, identity, and presence, positioning the body as both subject and language.

Launched today, the campaign rejects a singular point of view in favor of multiple, intersecting energies, bringing together established cultural figures and underground voices in a shared expression of attitude and desire.

The campaign unfolds through three distinct photographic approaches, each shaping a different emotional register while remaining grounded in the unmistakable Versace sensibility. Tania Franco Klein, Frank Lebon, and Steven Meisel operate independently yet in dialogue, constructing a visual conversation where couture meets the street, glamour collides with grit, and refinement coexists with provocation. Rather than smoothing these contrasts, the campaign amplifies them, allowing friction to become its defining force.

This direction builds on Versace Embodied, introduced in September, which marked a shift toward collaboration with cultural forces beyond fashion alone. Spring Summer 2026 deepens that trajectory. The images prioritize gesture, posture, and proximity over narrative explanation, unlocking an unspoken language that feels instinctive and lived-in. Clothing functions less as costume and more as extension, reinforcing Versace’s long-standing relationship with the body as a site of power and expression.

Each photographer contributes a distinct tension. Tania Franco Klein’s work carries cinematic weight, shaped by saturated color and voyeuristic framing that blur reality and performance. Her images explore modern desire as something internal and psychologically charged. Frank Lebon introduces disruption, working through collage, chemical distortion, and raw analogue techniques to channel the urgency of underground culture and street-level impulse. Steven Meisel, whose history with the House spans decades, anchors the campaign in confrontational glamour, distilling seduction, authority, and control into images that feel immediate yet enduring.

The cast reflects this multiplicity. Artists, athletes, choreographers, writers, and actors appear alongside street cast, including Drake Carr, Lexee Smith, Selena Forrest, and Chu Wong. Hierarchies dissolve in favor of intensity. What unites those in front of and behind the camera is a shared refusal of inhibition, a commitment to presence that aligns seamlessly with Versace’s core identity.