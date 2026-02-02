Holzweiler Returns to Copenhagen Fashion Week for FW26

Holzweiler stages its Fall Winter 2026 show in Copenhagen, marking a return that carries historical and creative weight for the brand. While Holzweiler began in Oslo, Copenhagen served as the site where its international presence first gained momentum. Re-entering the city through a physical runway show reconnects the brand with an early chapter of its development and restores a format absent from its recent seasons.

Sixteen years after its first runway appearance and initial collaboration with Moon, Holzweiler approaches this return with a sense of continuity rather than reinvention. Copenhagen Fashion Week becomes a setting for reflection and recalibration, allowing the brand to reconnect with the networks, values, and working methods that shaped its early growth.

The collection centers on preservation, explored through memory and care rather than sentiment. Holzweiler looks at how experiences linger once activity subsides. The calm after a gathering, objects left in place, and the residue of shared time form the emotional framework of the season.

Menswear silhouettes develop around gestures of protection. Wrapping, layering, and coverage define the collection’s approach to form. Garments fall close to the body without rigidity, allowing fabrics to fold and move naturally. The clothes suggest shelter and attentiveness, echoing archival practices associated with concealment and safeguarding.

The collection extends ideas first explored during Spring Summer 2026, where communal rituals around the table introduced themes of gathering and care. Fall Winter 2026 advances that narrative through acts of storage and protection. Packing away, preserving, and maintaining objects become metaphors for how clothing holds memory.

Holzweiler introduces new textures and fabrications designed for durability and continued use. The emphasis remains on pieces meant to function across time through wear and repetition. Innovation supports this goal by focusing on materials that respond to movement and daily interaction.

The show takes place at Vandflyverhangaren, a former seaplane hangar later adapted into a creative space by Danish architect Dorte Mandrup. The venue’s layered history supports the collection’s focus on reuse and transformation. This marks the first time the site hosts a fashion show. Set design activates the architecture through large soft curtains and a controlled light composition by Jesper Kongshaug, shaping the space into an immersive environment guided by restraint and scale.

Holzweiler works with Norwegian glass producer Magnor Glassverk, extending the theme of preservation beyond clothing. Moon leads creative direction, with styling by Fran Burns and casting by Madeline Østlie. Holzweiler presents Fall Winter 2026 as a continuation shaped by memory, care, and attention to what endures through use.