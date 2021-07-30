Giambattista Valli Menswear Fall 2021 Couture

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Giambattista Valli goes back to menswear for the Fall 2021 couture collection presented during the recent Paris Fashion Week. Italian designer’s most famous venture into menswear was during his exclusive collaboration with H&M.

“A Promenade to meet the people entering this voluptuous and provocative night, a ride that will end with an exchange of clothes and the line between day and night fading away. Extra-ordinary creatures who abandon their sensual garments opting for the attire of men – strangers, friends, lovers – whom they met in this adventure of Parisian glamour, saturated by the neon lights of a penthouse, a private club, a lounge or a parking lot,” Giambattista Valli Team shares

The collection was presented with a lookbook and short runway film captured at the mesmerizing Espace Niemeyer in Paris. The building is work of legendary architect Brazilian architect Oscar NIEMEYER built between 1969 and 1980.

