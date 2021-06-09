MODEL TALK: DAKOTA LINDVALL

The rising star on the modeling scene Dakota Lindvall at IMG Models talks with MMSCENE Magazine about his work for Saint Laurent, following in his mom’s (supermodel Angela Lindvall) footsteps, his personal style, and much more.

As a little boy, you starred in campaigns with your mother Angela, did you ever think you’ll be following your mom’s footsteps?

As a little boy, I would never have thought I would be working in the same industry as my mom, mainly due to the fact that I was basically unaware of what it meant to work in fashion. I just knew that she would need her hair done, wear clothes and get her photo taken (sometimes with me).

Do you remember your first photo shoot? What was it like?

I can remember one shoot very well in particular. It was actually when I was a young kid. To be honest I can’t remember what the shoot was for, only that I was dressed in a suit, sitting with my mom in a classic movie theater. I remember the Wizard of Oz was playing on repeat all day, and I literally sat there with my mom watching it over and over again while they took our photos.

What’s the best piece of advice you have gotten in terms of modelling?

The best piece of advice I’ve gotten, and would definitely be my advice to anyone is not to take anything personally. In an industry that’s very focused on the external, judgment and critique are inevitable. When you accept that and don’t place your self-worth on another person’s artistic particularity, any feelings of inferiority or dismiss do not manifest.

Tell us about your first Saint Laurent show. What was that experience like for you? Were you nervous?

I was actually very excited for my first Saint Laurent show. I was getting into fashion more myself and was a big fan of the brand. The idea of traveling to NY to walk for YSL was a dream come true. The night of the show I was slightly nervous but surprisingly not as much as I would think. When I did my first walk it was exhilarating. The music, lights and people, right on the water with the view of NY City in the background made for a truly exquisite first show.

If you could describe yourself through a song, which one would it be?

If I were to describe myself with one song it would probably be “On the road again” by Willie Nelson. The song perfectly encapsulates my curious, adventurous, and laid-back personality.

What is something you enjoy doing in your downtime?

In my free time, aside for spending time with friends and family, I very much like to research various topics and ride motorcycles.

How would you describe your personal style?

My style has changed a lot over the last few years. I jokingly say it has regressed. I would say it’s a fusion of a lot of things although lately I mostly wear solid colors and like to keep it simple and classy.

What’s next for William Dakota Lindvall?

At this point, life has splintered into many potential directions, I guess we’ll have to wait to find out.

Keep up with DAKOTA on Instagram – @dakotalindvall

Photographer RAUL ROMO – @raulromo

Creative Director and Fashion Stylist SAULÚ SANTANA – @itzsaulu

Hair and Grooming MORGAN MARINOFF – @morganmarinoffmua

Model: DAKOTA LINDVALL at IMG Models – @imgmodels

