Your Guide to the Best Age-Appropriate Skincare Routine

Looking after your skin is difficult. As you get older, you will start to notice that your body requires a different skincare routine from when you were a young adult. This change in age will have a significant impact on the way that you look after your skin, the way that you choose to treat your body, and it is important to cultivate an age-appropriate skin routine to compensate for this.

Thankfully, there are quite a few different routines that people can apply at any age of their lives, so we’d like to take a look at Clarins ultimate guide for age-appropriate skincare routines.

Starting Strong – Late Teens to Adults

Obviously, being in your late teens and moving forward to adulthood, regardless of who you are, is a good time to start investing in a skincare routine. It’s important to start strong to have a good foundation upon which to build a permanent routine for the next decade or so. What you’re going to want to do is invest in a fairly minimalist routine, one which doesn’t have masses of chemicals, and something which puts an emphasis on natural ingredients and products.

This may seem fairly obvious, and in some respects it is, but you would be surprised at the amount of people who simply don’t take the time to invest in a proper skincare routine. Moreover, these are the individuals who choose to use alcohol-based products, which can have massively damaging long-term impacts on your skin. Be smart, and save the alcohol for the pub.

Middling Age – 30’s to 40’s

As you approach middle-aged, you’re going to want to think about how you look after your body. Your skin is not the same as it used to be. You aren’t as healthy, not necessarily as fit, and your skin is not as pliable and loose as it used to be. Therefore, your new skincare routine has to reflect this, and it has to try and clear up some of the issues that you’re facing.

The important thing here is to focus on a skincare routine which is going to be healthy for you. It will be one of those routines which puts an emphasis on the king after the skin. You need to make sure that no matter what you do, you are taking care of yourself, because otherwise you could run into problems later on. It’s important to use natural ingredients, things which work well for sensitive skin, and to avoid alcohol products once again. This can seem like a challenge, but it’s so important, because as you approach all the rage, your skin will once again change, so it needs to have the best chance for now.

Advanced Years – Retirement and Beyond

Getting old is not fun. There are a lot of problems that can come from being older, whether it’s an inability to tolerate certain foods, joint and muscle restrictions, or your skin looking tired and old. Naturally, you’re going to want to think about how to take care of your skin in the best possible way, so you try and stay healthy without compromising on enjoying your retirement.

It’s definitely not easy to do this, with all of the different restrictions and challenges that you’re facing. But you have to be considerate, careful of your skin, and respectful of the limitations that you now have. There are a lot of skincare products designed for older people, but if you can’t find any of those, something for sensitive skin is going to be your best choice. You need to understand that your skin is not as pliable and loose any more. It’s become tight, and less flexible, and so you need to look after it with even more care and tenderness.

No Alcohol Products, Ever

We probably go on about this quite a bit, but it is so important that you avoid alcohol-based products when you are trying to develop a skincare routine for yourself. Alcohol is not good for the skin. It dries it out, it makes you look older, and ruins your natural complexion, and it can have permanent long-lasting effects on your body. Obviously, people do drink recreationally, and that’s fine, but to then go and apply alcohol to your face or your body as a skincare tool is not sensible. Just avoid these products, there are plenty of options without alcohol, that are a lot safer.

In conclusion, it is important to think about how you’re going to look after yourself, and having the best possible skincare routine is part of that. As you get older, you will start to notice that there are certain characteristics and parts of your body which do not work in the way that they used to. One of those is your skin. It doesn’t come as flexible or adaptable as it used to be, so you have to take care of it. However, if you are sensible, and you try and use natural products, think about the best possible choices you have, and look after your skin, it is entirely feasible to not have to worry about the adverse effects of ageing if you approach old-age. It’s all about looking after your skin, and making sure that you are in the best possible health outside of that, with good exercise and diet routines.

