Neymar da Silva Santos Junior Covers Vogue Man Arabia SS20 Issue

Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Junior takes the cover of Vogue Man Arabia‘s Spring Summer 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Alan Gelati. In charge of styling and casting was Ilaria Niccolini, who for the cover selected look from Dolce & Gabbana. Beauty is work of makeup artist Vincent Tran, and hair stylist Stéphane Bodin.
There is nothing worse for a professional athlete than an injury. I really suffered with injuries these last two seasons and I had many moments of questioning myself. Half of the success of an athlete is the mind. If the mind is good, the game flows more naturally. – Neymar
Photography © Alan Gelati for Vogue Man Arabia – read more at man.vogue.me