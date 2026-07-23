Belmont Cameli Brings His Signature Waves to “Hot Curl Summer”

Belmont Cameli leads TRESemmé “Hot Curl Summer” campaign, bringing his signature wavy hair and growing screen presence into a social project built around confidence, humor and summer styling. The actor stars in the campaign film “Hot Curl Summer, Verified,” which places him in the familiar role of a campus crush rushing to get ready.

The campaign draws on the online attention surrounding Cameli’s hair, which has inspired fan edits and discussion across social platforms. TRESemmé casts him as a natural fit for the project, using his recognizable waves and relaxed personality to connect with audiences who follow him through entertainment, fashion and internet culture.

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In the campaign video, Cameli plays a guy who assumes he can head out without borrowing a friend’s styling routine. A rushed morning changes his plan when he sees his flat, slept-in hair. His friend steps in with a three-step routine that helps him restore definition and bounce before meeting the group for summer plans.

The scene gives Cameli a playful role that reflects the campus crush image often attached to him online. His character approaches hair care with little patience for complicated steps, which supports the campaign’s focus on quick styling during humid weather.

Cameli says he has noticed the internet discussing his hair and has seen the edits created by fans. He also explains that he prefers a low-maintenance routine in daily life. His participation allows the campaign to connect those two ideas: the attention his curls receive and his preference for a fast approach to styling.

The actor currently plays Garrett Graham in the Prime Video series Off Campus, an adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s books. Garrett, a leading hockey player at Briar University, forms the center of the first season alongside songwriter Hannah. Cameli’s previous screen credits include Saved by the Bell and Until Dawn.

Cameli takes on a role that connects his current acting career with the online interest surrounding his appearance. His natural waves, understated humor and campus screen persona give the campaign its central identity, while the styling routine supports the story around him.