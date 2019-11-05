The Best Winter Fragrances for Men

As winter approaches in many parts of the world, lifestyles adjust to follow the cold weather, with different cuisine, free time activities, and extra layers to keep in the warmth. In this season, fragrances also change to meet the changing environment, and sweet, citrus summer scents are replaced with smoky, spicy, woody notes redolent of a log fire and a glass of mulled wine. For advice on the best fragrances and apparel, beauty websites can offer guidance in all seasons of the year. Be sure to welcome in the winter months with a fragrance best suited to the chillier climes, complementing that cool winter chic.

Tom Ford Ombré Leather

Tom Ford has given us the finest in men’s fragrance over the years, and Ombré Leather comes with the same seal of quality. This is a spicy scent with the oriental tastes of cardamom and saffron, as well as lighter jasmine and deeper woody tones to be noticed as the fragrance endures. Ombré Leather is fruitier than Tuscan Leather from Tom Ford, and it is an elegant, well-rounded fragrance that works for all occasions.

Dior Sauvage

With Johnny Depp as its cover model, Sauvage is the embodiment of masculinity that is unashamed of its sensitive, feminine side. With darker notes of pepper, patchouli, and vetiver, Sauvage also reveals lighter lavender and geranium notes for an interesting and complex mix. There is a dominant top note of bergamot, with a rich, woody afterthought as the scent dries on the skin.

Hugo Boss Absolute for Him

An upgrade on The Scent of 2015, Absolute For Him is stronger and punchier, from master perfumer Bruno Jovanovic. With spicy top notes of lemon and ginger, the middle notes are sweeter and fruitier of maninka and mondia roots, while base notes are of smoky vetiver. This is an exotic, spicy, and stimulating fragrance that brings warmth to the winter season.

Jo Malone London Huntsman Whisky & Cedarwood Cologne

Jo Malone London teamed up with Huntsman bespoke tailors of Savile Row for this heavy, traditional cologne. As the name suggests, this cologne has notes of wood and whiskey, making it a very masculine and mature fragrance. Also, with a hint of spicy pimiento, it has a rich and hearty aroma for the gentleman that enjoys a suggestion of nostalgia.

Issey Miyake L’eau Super Majeure

Super Majeure is a reinvention of the Majeure D’Issey, which focussed on the power of water. Super Majeure builds upon the same aquatic theme. This fragrance takes inspiration from saltwater, beaches, and driftwood bonfires for an atmospheric signature scent. Notes of rosemary, dark patchouli, black salt, and amber wood combine for a sweet and salty, bracing fragrance that works best for an occasion rather than daily use. This is an enjoyable scent to bring a touch of the sea to your winter wardrobe.

Coach Platinum

With a stylish, mirrored silver bottle and lock top taken from 1950s coach bags, Platinum from Coach New York is a perfect fragrance to take with you for just when you need it. With spicy top notes of black pepper, juniper, and pineapple, the base notes are of Coach’s more traditional sandalwood and earthy vanilla leather, with heart notes of geranium and floral sage. This fragrance was also created by Bruno Jovanovic.

Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Absolu

As an evolution of Acqua Di Gio Essenza of 2012, and Profumo of 2015, Absolu is a Mediterranean-inspired Eau de parfum that is sensual, sophisticated and masculine. The fragrance has a fusion of water and wood aromas, as well as lighter fruity hints. It also has notes of patchouli, bergamot, citrus, and grapefruit for a fresh signature masculine fragrance that celebrates man’s connection with nature, inner strength and freedom.

Louis Vuitton Sur La Route

Sur La Route is from Louis Vuitton’s five scents on the theme of adventure and self-revelation. It was released last year and was created by French perfumer, Jacques Cavallier. This fragrance is a complex fusion of different influences that combine in a citrus, aromatic scent. The top notes are of Calabrian bergamot, lemon, and pink pepper, with middle notes of nutmeg, grass, and cardamom. The base notes are of cedarwood and Peruvian balsam, which Louis Vuitton claim was formerly used to treat coughs. Sur La Route has a soothing feel and a warm, luxurious scent.

We live in a world in which men are more conscious of image and fragrance, and this trend is likely to continue as men become more cultivated in their tastes. Understanding the differences between seasons and fragrances reflects a degree of taste and sophistication, and appreciating the subtle differences in the full spectrum of aromas will help to redefine a more sensitive and refined modern man.