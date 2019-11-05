in Daniel Jackson, Lookbooks, Menswear, ZARA

#JoinLife: Pierre-Benoit Talbourdet, Rocky Harwood & Victor Ndigwe Model Zara

Discover Zara Man’s Join Life pieces made from the most sustainable raw materials

ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson

Models Pierre-Benoit Talbourdet, Rocky Harwood and Victor Ndigwe team up for Zara Man‘s Fall winter 2019.20 Join Life Tailoring lookbook captured by fashion photographer Daniel Jackson.

ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson
ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson
ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson
ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson
ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson
ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson

ZARA
© ZARA / Photography by Daniel Jackson

