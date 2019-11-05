in Lookbooks, Menswear, Roch Barbot, Scoop, Sight Management Studio, Success Models

Circa Seventies: Roch Barbot Models Mango Man Fall Winter 2019 Collection

Mango enlists supermodel Roch Barbot to star in their Circa Seventies lookbook

Supermodel Roch Barbot poses in Mango Man‘s Fall Winter 2019 pieces inspired by 70’s style for brand’s latest Circa Seventies lookbook captured by fashion photographer Adrián Catalán. In charge of styling was Alex Alvarez.

We give you the key: a classic suede brown jacket, a soft off-white knitted sweater, a pair of tailored trousers, leather Chelsea boots and retro sunglasses. Give it a try, if you haven’t yet.

Discover more looks from Mango Man‘s FW19 collection below:

