Supermodel Roch Barbot poses in Mango Man‘s Fall Winter 2019 pieces inspired by 70’s style for brand’s latest Circa Seventies lookbook captured by fashion photographer Adrián Catalán. In charge of styling was Alex Alvarez.
“We give you the key: a classic suede brown jacket, a soft off-white knitted sweater, a pair of tailored trousers, leather Chelsea boots and retro sunglasses. Give it a try, if you haven’t yet.“
Discover more looks from Mango Man‘s FW19 collection below:
