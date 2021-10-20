BEAUTY AND GROOMING: 5 Treatments to Help Men Look Fresh

Whether you’re preparing yourself for a big event or you simply want to look your best, there are a few ways you can boost your appearance. In the modeling world, the need to look flawless is high. Luckily, there are certain tips of the trade that can help you enhance your features. Here are a few beauty treatments that will help you stay fresh and look young.

Enhance Your Features With Permanent Makeup

Permanent makeup might be highly regarded as a treatment for women, but PM for men can truly boost your natural beauty. Many male models, celebrities, and musicians opt to enhance their facial features with a bit of extra help, and you wouldn’t know by looking at them. The results can be incredibly natural if you seek out treatments from professionals. Lips can be given a fuller, symmetrical appearance with a touch of color, while lash line enhancement and eyeliner gives men the illusion of thicker lashes and larger eyes. With permanent makeup, all you’ll need to do is splash on your signature scent then you’re ready for your event. Unfortunately, there are no permanent treatments to help you smell good all day long. However, for an array of fragrances and the best perfume deals Ireland has to offer, visit the Parfumdreams website.

Restore Hair With a FUE Transplant

For men who are in pursuit of the perfect hairline, an FUE hair transplant is the standout treatment. FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) is a type of hair transplant technique that is minimally invasive and can help you achieve a full head of hair. An FUE hair transplant is performed by a qualified surgeon who expertly extracts hair follicles and transfers them to the area of your body with thinning hair. As each follicle is extracted and transplanted individually, the results can look incredibly natural. This treatment can help restore your hair to how it was when you were younger and help you get those gigs made for the younger man.

Prevent Wrinkles From Forming With Botox

When you’re in the business of looking good, it is important to preserve your appearance the best you can. Botox is an effective cosmetic treatment for men who want to keep wrinkles at bay and look youthful for as long as possible. Botox is the brand name for botulinum toxin, and it is used to relax facial muscles, smooth out creases, and prevent frown lines and crow’s feet from setting in. It is a non-surgical procedure that provides long-lasting results.

Zap Away Unwanted Body Fuzz With Laser Hair Removal

Men who spend hours waxing, shaving, and plucking unwanted hair can benefit from a course of laser hair removal treatments. Not only can this procedure keep body fuzz away for months, it can also stop you from wasting money on temporary hair removal solutions in the long run. Laser hair removal technology can be used on various parts of the body, and it is designed to zap away individual hair follicles. The procedure can take as little as five minutes and after you have completed a course of treatments, the results can last for over a year.

Achieve a Winning Smile With Cosmetic Dentistry

Cosmetic dentistry is an umbrella term that covers different types of dental treatments. The overall aim is to improve the appearance of your smile. Set to reach $32 billion by 2026, cosmetic dentistry is becoming ever more popular, and for a good reason too. Many of the treatments are long lasting, they don’t take up much time, and a great set of teeth can truly boost self-esteem. Treatments include Invisalign braces to straighten crooked teeth, dental implants to fill in gaps, and teeth whitening treatments to brighten your pearly whites.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jarrod Vandergrifft by Jose Espaillat – See the full story here