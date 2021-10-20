GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI & EVAN MOCK Team up for Capsule Collection

Luxury house Giuseppe Zanotti partners up with Gossip Girl‘s star Evan Mock for a limited edition capsule collection – GIUSEPPE X SORRY IN ADVANCE. The collection, that’s disruptive but inclusive, merges Italian soul with American spirit and brings luxury streetwear. It includes: High top sneakers, a hack of Giuseppe Zanotti‘s iconic Talon, in white, baby pink and light blue colors with Evan’s graffiti-style “Sorry” logo; playful and retro t-shirt and hoodie that feature printed image of the colorful Sorry! boardgame graphic, with spray-painted “Sorry” logo. Evan is also the star and the creative force behind the campaign.

I love how both the sneaker and the RTW act as a canvas for these highly graphic elements – Giuseppe Zanotti

The colors, the details, the materials – it all just pops in a very contemporary way – Evan Mock

The collection is launching today, October 20th, and it will be available in selected Giuseppe Zanotti’s boutiques, as well as on the brand’s official website.