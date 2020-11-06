BEAUTY & GROOMING: How to Use Vitamin C to Brighten Your Skin

Taking care of your skin is important for looking your best. And luckily, Vitamin C is here to save the day. While you might think of Vitamin C as an immune-boosting tool, science has also shown that Vitamin C can help brighten your complexion, hydrate your cells, and even out your skin tone. Learn more about the benefits of Vitamin C for skin and how you should incorporate it into your skincare routine.

The Benefits of Vitamin C

If your skin is looking lackluster, the good news is that Vitamin C can help. It boasts a number of benefits for your skin, including:

• Hydration: Vitamin C works to decrease water loss in the skin. Skin with more water looks plumper and younger.

• Reduction of red spots: If you have a splotchy or uneven skin tone, Vitamin C can help create a more even complexion that will help your skin look flawless.

• Reduction of under-eye circles: No one likes the up-all-night look, and Vitamin C may be able to help brighten up these prone areas.

• Boost in collagen production: Collagen is a key ingredient for having your skin look bright and plump. When you run out of collagen, your wrinkles and fine lines stand out more.

• Protection from sun damage: Vitamin C is well-known for having antioxidant properties. This means it seeks out harmful free radicals in your skin (which are caused by exposure to the sun) and prevents them from causing damage.

Why You Can’t Just Eat More Vitamin C

Getting enough Vitamin C in your diet is important for your overall health, as it helps keep your bones, blood vessels, and cartilage healthy. So why can’t you just eat your way to brighter skin?

You can, but only to a certain point. Research shows that oral Vitamin C supplementation does increase Vitamin C levels in the skin, which is good. However, once the Vitamin C levels in your blood reach peak levels, concentrations of Vitamin C in the skin no longer increase. This means that even if you have a diet filled with oranges, strawberries, and other Vitamin-C-rich foods, your skin won’t be reaping the full benefits.

In fact, dermatologist Dr. Vivian Bucay estimates that only 1% of what you eat actually makes it to your skin. To get the full benefits of Vitamin C for skin, you’ll need to use a topical application that delivers the nutrient directly into skin cells.

How to Incorporate Vitamin C in Your Routine

Ready to add Vitamin C to your skincare routine? Luckily, there are tons of products out there to help. Experts recommend using Vitamin C in your morning preparations, as it helps to brighten and refresh the skin after a long night’s sleep. Plus, it provides protection from the sun, especially if you use a cream or serum that’s paired with an SPF. While many of us only wear sunscreen during the hot summer months, the reality is: you’ve got to wear it every day of the year, come rain or shine. Ultraviolet rays can cause the sun damage and some types of skin cancer.

Generally, serums are more concentrated for a bigger dose of Vitamin C. Creams are a better option if you’re looking for a full anti-aging regimen, as they often contain additional helpful ingredients.

Whatever method you choose, just be sure to stay consistent. You’ll need to use Vitamin C for six to eight weeks before you see any real changes, as your skin needs time to absorb and utilize the nutrients. However, the results will be well worth the wait.

Images by Krzysztof Wyzynski for MMSCENE