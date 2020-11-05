Discover Versace‘s Festive 2020 campaign, inspired by the trip home for the holiday season, and the anticipation of reconnecting with loved ones. Stars of the campaign are Runtown, Biaggio Ali Walsh, and Louis Baines joined by Irina Shayk, Adut Akech, Mika Schneider, Fien Kloos, and Evelina Lauren.

“Inspired by the sentiment of returning home for the holidays, Versace presents a fabulous road trip for its 2020 festive campaign. Travel as we know it may be temporarily on hold, but that won’t stop members of the Versace world from hopping into a glamorous convertible and hitting the road. Visiting home for holiday celebrations is one of the greatest joys of this time of year.” – From Versace

