Home for the Holidays: VERSACE Celebrates Reconnection with Family & Friends

Runtown, Biaggio Ali Walsh and Louis Baines star in Versace’s Festive 2020 Campaign

Versace
Courtesy of ©VERSACE

Discover Versace‘s Festive 2020 campaign, inspired by the trip home for the holiday season, and the anticipation of reconnecting with loved ones. Stars of the campaign are Runtown, Biaggio Ali Walsh, and Louis Baines joined by Irina Shayk, Adut Akech, Mika Schneider, Fien Kloos, and Evelina Lauren.

Inspired by the sentiment of returning home for the holidays, Versace presents a fabulous road trip for its 2020 festive campaign. Travel as we know it may be temporarily on hold, but that won’t stop members of the Versace world from hopping into a glamorous convertible and hitting the road. Visiting home for holiday celebrations is one of the greatest joys of this time of year.” – From Versace

Holiday 2020
Courtesy of ©VERSACE
Holiday 2020
Courtesy of ©VERSACE
VERSACE
Courtesy of ©VERSACE
Versace
Courtesy of ©VERSACE
Holiday 2020
Courtesy of ©VERSACE
Holiday 2020
Courtesy of ©VERSACE
Versace
Courtesy of ©VERSACE

For more of VERSACE’s Holiday 2020 campaign visit designscene.net.

