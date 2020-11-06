LOOKBOOK: DIOR MEN Resort 2021 Collection

Designer Kim Jones presented DIOR Men‘s Resort 2021 collection, that was inspired by an idea of the ‘Maison Dior‘ – interpreting it in both ways as Dior fashion house and as Christian Dior’s personal residence. Fashion photographer Brett Lloyd captured the lookbook featuring models Issa Naciri, Ludwig Wilsdorff, and Oumar Goumballa among others.

In charge of creative direction was Fabien Baron, with styling from Melanie Ward, and set design by Jean-Michel Bertin. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Peter Philips. Casting direction by Shelley Durkan Casting.

“A creative getaway where fashion embraces a passion for art de vivre, couture savoir-faire and a casual spirit. In a final, delicate touch, the fragility of flowers combines with the emblematic Dior Oblique on silhouettes that are an homage to the founding couturier, while on accessories and bags, perforated leather overlays reflective materials, in a perfect fusion of sports and couture, leisure and luxury.” – from Dior