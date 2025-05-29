Bottega Veneta introduces Craft is Our Language, a campaign that honors half a century of its signature Intrecciato leather weave. The project, guided by the photography of Jack Davison and the movement direction of Lenio Kaklea, focuses on the physical act of making. The campaign shifts attention from product to process, using hand gestures as a unifying element across disciplines and generations.

Since its creation in 1975, Intrecciato has defined the house’s approach to construction. It involves hand-weaving slim leather strips, known as fettucce, either around molds or into shaped base panels. The process relies on diagonal structure and precise proportions, rooted in the leather craftsmanship of Italy’s Veneto region. Rather than redesigning the method, Bottega Veneta continues to adapt it, altering form, scale, and color while preserving the technique.

The campaign connects the brand’s artisans with figures from multiple creative fields. Participants include Jack Antonoff, Dave Free, Edward Buchanan, Troy Kotsur, I.N, Terrance Lau, Tyler Okonma, and conductor Lorenzo Viotti. Each engages with the craft not through words, but through filmed sequences and still portraits that emphasize gesture, rhythm, and material interaction.

Two men in particular speak to Bottega Veneta’s history and growth. Edward Buchanan, who served as the house’s Design Director between 1995 and 2000, helped introduce ready-to-wear to a brand once known strictly for leather goods. Troy Kotsur, celebrated for his expressive performance style, adds further dimension to the campaign’s exploration of nonverbal communication. Both appear in short films alongside artisans, allowing conversation to unfold through shared movement and tactile exchange.

Craft is Our Language draws inspiration from Supplement to the Italian Dictionary, a 1963 book by Bruno Munari that catalogs the visual language of hand gestures used across Italy. The campaign uses this as a conceptual foundation to elevate craft beyond manufacturing, treating it as a cultural code. Without relying on slogans or logos, Bottega Veneta reinforces its design philosophy through materials, process, and human presence.

In addition to the visual series, the house plans to release a companion book in September. This edition will document 50 specific hand gestures tied to its values and techniques, each one a symbolic marker of how the house continues to evolve without abandoning its craft-led foundation.

Campaign Credits

Photographer and Director: Jack Davison

Art Director: Paul Olivennes

Choreographer: Lenio Kaklea

Directors of Photography: James Beattie, Peter Hou

Stylist: Robbie Spencer

Casting: Julia Lange

Hair: Sigi Kumpfmüller

Make-Up: Hiromi Ueda

Set Designers: Staci-Lee Hindley, Julia Wagner

Production: Untitled Project