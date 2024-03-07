Barry Keoghan is The Newest Burberry Ambassador

Barry Keoghan is the newest brand ambassador for Burberry, and the actor has been formally welcomed into the company’s global family. With his roles in Christopher Nolan’s World War Two epic “Dunkirk,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and his BAFTA-winning role in “Banshees of Inisherin,” in addition to his BAFTA nomination for “Saltburn,” Keoghan—who is known for his versatile acting skills—has received critical acclaim and international recognition.

The actor says that he’s “been a fan of Burberry for many years now. It’s such an iconic heritage brand with innovation at its heart, and a commitment to supporting arts and culture. I’m very excited to be a part of this next chapter.”

Barry Keoghan has made appearances at numerous Burberry events and has chosen the brand for high-profile events, indicating his relationship with the brand. He was spotted at the Burberry Summer 2024 fashion show and at the Met Gala as a brand guest last year. His recent appearances include wearing Burberry to the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, the European premiere of the Apple TV+ series “Masters of the Air,” and the Burberry Winter 2024 presentation.

“I’ve known Barry for over 5 years now and have watched him grow into one of his generation’s most talented actors. His raw, unique talent is incredibly inspiring and perfectly reflects the spirit of our brand. I am proud to welcome him to the Burberry family” stated Daniel Lee, Chief Creative Officer of the brand, for the reveal of Barry Keoghan as Burberry Ambassador.