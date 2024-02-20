The Burberry Fall Winter 2024 Collection is inspired by the scenic landscapes and the diversity of the UK and Ireland, offering a collection that is both traditional and innovative. At the heart of the collection lies an array of coats: the brand’s iconic trenches have been reenvisioned in moleskin, complemented by duffle coats and field jackets, all inspired by the artisanal crafts and techniques from areas such as Donegal and Lochcarron.

The collection is characterized by the use of materials like shearling, braided fringing, and fleecy wool, while accessories like bags and shoes are decorated with classic Burberry motifs and references to the Equestrian Knight. The chosen color scheme emphasizes neutral and earthy hues.

Daniel Lee, the creative director, said that said, “The collection itself is inspired by British and Irish wool and fabric, centered around protection and warmth. Burberry trenches are designed with texture in mind, with coats at the core, and shoes and bags are functional. These pieces are made for the outdoors.” He added, “Burberry’s heritage of the outdoors continues to inspire me. For Winter 2024, I wanted this collection to feel warm and protective.“

See the full collection in the Gallery below: