The Burberry Classics Sustainable Collection

Burberry recently unveiled the Burberry Classics Collection, which is centred around the brand’s iconic pieces but is now designed with sustainability and style in mind. This range reinvents wardrobe staples, bringing the Burberry Check—which is now available in fresh sand and lichen colorways—and the Equestrian Knight Design as the main stars. These recognisable design elements are incorporated into a variety of clothing items, such as fitted poplin shirts, cotton twill shirt skirts, swimsuits, and nylon jackets.

With at least 70% organic or 50% recycled materials used in the majority of the garments, the Burberry Classics collection shows its commitment to sustainability in material use. This project is a component of the wider ReBurberry programme, a group of projects dedicated to responsibility and circularity.

The Burberry Classics Collection offers a variety of circular services in addition to sustainable materials with the goal of prolonging the life of its products. These services demonstrate a holistic approach to circularity; they include upcycling, repairing, and refreshing in addition to rental and resale efforts in collaboration with My Wardrobe HQ and Vestiaire Collective.

The campaign features Iris Law and Quinn Kirwan, shot in London under the creative direction of Daniel Lee. The Burberry Classics collection is set to be available in-store and online from March 2024.