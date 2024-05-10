Son Suk-ku is the New Face of Burberry

Burberry, the iconic British luxury fashion house, has unveiled acclaimed actor Son Suk-ku as its newest brand ambassador. Renowned for his dynamic presence on screen, Son Suk-ku’s multifaceted career has earned him widespread acclaim and a dedicated global following.

Son Suk-ku’s journey to becoming a cultural icon has been nothing short of remarkable. Born in South Korea and later immigrating to North America during his formative years, Son’s diverse background and experiences have deeply influenced his craft. His foray into acting came relatively late, but his innate talent and magnetic charisma quickly brought him to the forefront of the industry.

Best known for his compelling performances across a spectrum of genres, Son Suk-ku has captivated audiences with his roles in television series and films. From his breakout role in the indie film “Black Stone” to his acclaimed portrayal of Mr. Goo in the drama “My Liberation Notes,” Son has demonstrated a remarkable range and depth as an actor.

In 2021, Son garnered praise for his role in the popular Netflix series “D.P.,” establishing his status as one of Korea’s most promising talents. His ability to inhabit complex characters with authenticity and nuance has earned him awards such as Best New Actor award from the Korean Association of Film Critic Awards.

Son Suk-ku’s partnership with Burberry highlights the brand’s commitment to celebrating diversity and individuality. With his distinctive style and effortless charm, Son embodies the spirit of Burberry, making him the perfect ambassador to represent the brand on a global scale.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Son Suk-ku remarked, “I’ve long admired Burberry, so it’s a big honor to become Burberry’s ambassador. I look forward to my future journey with Burberry.“