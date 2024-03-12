in Burberry, Spring Summer 2024 Campaign

Outdoor Living in Jamaica, light and sensual

photo by Tyrone Lebon for © Burberry Spring Summer 2024 Campaign

Daniel Lee unveiled Burberry’s Spring Summer 2024 Campaign in their most recent publication. The campaign’s photos, which are set in Jamaica, highlight opulent and natural summertime outdoor life.

photo by Tyrone Lebon for ©Burberry

Burberry’s signature pieces are evolving in this collection. Classical components like the shield, “b” buckles, and knight clip are prominently featured in clothing and accessories. The Collection features designs and embroidery of summer fruits and flowers from an English garden, giving the items a hint of seasonality.

photo by Tyrone Lebon for ©Burberry

The reimagining of the traditional trench coat is one of the collection’s highlights. These trench coats, whether oversized or belted at the hip, have a laid-back sophistication when rendered in light gabardine. Burberry sets the standard for summer essentials with the introduction of new bag styles, the Horn and Swan, along with the reintroduction of Snip, Knight, and Shield.

photo by Tyrone Lebon for ©Burberry

The campaign’s cast is as diverse as the collection itself, featuring talents like Abi’Gail LloydChey Carty, and Karen Elson, among others. See more of the Burberry Spring Summer 2024 Campaign in the Gallery below:

