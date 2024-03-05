For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES models Matteo P, Matteo G, and Gabriele V, represented by NUR Models, are lensed by Giuseppe Attanasio. In charge of the styling was Romolo Battista, assisted by Ester Cassandra. Makeup is done by Mariagiovanna Esposito, while hair is by Giovanni Napolitano, with Dylan Napolitano as hair assistant. The producer of the shoot is Chiara Iermano.
For this session the models are wearing selected pieces from Sabato Russo, Mode Liana Firenze, Virili Jewels, Calvin Klein, Marsem, Celine, Noel Maggini, Chromosome 6 di Bibi Esposito, Comme Des Garcons, Dries Van Noten, Junya Watanabe, Innerraum, Sapio, and Noir Kei Ninomiya.
Photographer – Giuseppe Attanasio @giuseppeattanasioph
Stylist – Romolo Battista @battistaromolo
Hair Stylist – Giovanni Napolitano @lucanapolitanohair
Make-up Artist – Mariagiovanna Esposito @mariagiovanna_esposito
Models – Matteo P. @matteo_pepe22, Matteo G. @matteogangemii, Gabriele V. @gabrielevtl
Agency – NUR Models @nurmodelsmgt_men
Style Assistant – Ester Cassandra @galleriaventitre
Hair Style Assistant – Dylan Napolitano @dylannapolitano
Producer – Chiara Iermano @c_iermano