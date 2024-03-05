in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: OLD STORIES, NEW EYES by Giuseppe Attanasio

Romolo Battista styles the lastest story, photographed by Giuseppe Attanasio

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES models Matteo P, Matteo G, and Gabriele V, represented by NUR Models, are lensed by Giuseppe Attanasio. In charge of the styling was Romolo Battista, assisted by Ester Cassandra. Makeup is done by Mariagiovanna Esposito, while hair is by Giovanni Napolitano, with Dylan Napolitano as hair assistant. The producer of the shoot is Chiara Iermano.

For this session the models are wearing selected pieces from Sabato Russo, Mode Liana Firenze, Virili Jewels, Calvin Klein, Marsem, Celine, Noel Maggini, Chromosome 6 di Bibi Esposito, Comme Des Garcons, Dries Van Noten, Junya Watanabe, Innerraum, Sapio, and Noir Kei Ninomiya.

Cape JUNYA WATANABE x INNERRAUM, Shirt SABATO RUSSO / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
/ photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
COMME DES GARCONS Noir Kei Ninomiya Harness / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Coat SABATO RUSSO, 3D Flowers MODE LIANA FIRENZE, Jewels VIRILI, Underwear CALVIN KLEIN / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Blazer MARSEM, Tank Top NOEL MAGGINI, Jewels VIRILI / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Suit MARSEM, Jewels VIRILI, Sunglasses CELINE, Jockstrap NOEL MAGGINI / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Suit MARSEM, Jewels VIRILI, Sunglasses CELINE, Jockstrap NOEL MAGGINI / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Trousers SABATO RUSSO, Jockstrap NOEL MAGGINI / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Jacket NOEL MAGGINI, Jewels VIRILI / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Jumpsuit CHROMOSOME 6 DI BIBI ESPOSITO / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE
Cape COMME DES GARCONS, Top DRIES VAN NOTEN, Swimwear NOEL MAGGINI, Boots VIRILI / photo by Giuseppe Attanasio for MMSCENE

Photographer – Giuseppe Attanasio @giuseppeattanasioph
Stylist – Romolo Battista @battistaromolo
Hair Stylist – Giovanni Napolitano @lucanapolitanohair
Make-up Artist – Mariagiovanna Esposito @mariagiovanna_esposito
Models – Matteo P. @matteo_pepe22, Matteo G. @matteogangemii, Gabriele V. @gabrielevtl
Agency – NUR Models @nurmodelsmgt_men
Style Assistant – Ester Cassandra @galleriaventitre
Hair Style Assistant – Dylan Napolitano @dylannapolitano
Producer – Chiara Iermano @c_iermano

