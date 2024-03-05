For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES models Matteo P, Matteo G, and Gabriele V, represented by NUR Models, are lensed by Giuseppe Attanasio. In charge of the styling was Romolo Battista, assisted by Ester Cassandra. Makeup is done by Mariagiovanna Esposito, while hair is by Giovanni Napolitano, with Dylan Napolitano as hair assistant. The producer of the shoot is Chiara Iermano.

For this session the models are wearing selected pieces from Sabato Russo, Mode Liana Firenze, Virili Jewels, Calvin Klein, Marsem, Celine, Noel Maggini, Chromosome 6 di Bibi Esposito, Comme Des Garcons, Dries Van Noten, Junya Watanabe, Innerraum, Sapio, and Noir Kei Ninomiya.

Photographer – Giuseppe Attanasio @giuseppeattanasioph

Stylist – Romolo Battista @battistaromolo

Hair Stylist – Giovanni Napolitano @lucanapolitanohair

Make-up Artist – Mariagiovanna Esposito @mariagiovanna_esposito

Models – Matteo P. @matteo_pepe22, Matteo G. @matteogangemii, Gabriele V. @gabrielevtl

Agency – NUR Models @nurmodelsmgt_men

Style Assistant – Ester Cassandra @galleriaventitre

Hair Style Assistant – Dylan Napolitano @dylannapolitano

Producer – Chiara Iermano @c_iermano