Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein Fall 24 Campaign

Jeremy Allen White, known for his breakout role in “The Bear”, has once again partnered with Calvin Klein for the brand’s Fall 24 campaign. This is White’s second collaboration with the brand, continuing to build on the successful momentum of his previous campaign earlier this year. The campaign, directed and shot by Mert Alas, captures White in a series of laid-back, sun-drenched settings that embody a classic, effortlessly cool American style.

In the Calvin Klein Fall 24 campaign, Jeremy Allen White is seen in various relaxed poses, often poolside, sporting Calvin Klein’s signature pieces, including modern cuts of denim and the brand’s famous cotton underwear. The visuals aim to portray an understated elegance, mixing elements of everyday wear with a rockstar’s casual style. Key pieces from the collection include the 90s Straight and Slim Fit jeans, paired with the 90s Trucker Jacket.

The campaign showcases White’s natural charisma but also shows Calvin Klein’s appeal to renew their classic elements by partnering with current stars. The choice of music, featuring “Crimson and Clover” by The Shacks, adds a nostalgic atmosphere, further enhancing the campaign’s appeal. As part of Calvin Klein’s global marketing strategy, the campaign will be featured across various digital platforms and outdoor placements.