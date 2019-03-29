Dior Men Fall 2019 Campaign by Steven Meisel Is Out Now!

Courtesy of Dior

Discover DIOR Men Fall 2019 campaign photographed by the legendary fashion photographer STEVEN MEISEL with styling from Fashion Editor Melanie Ward. Faces of the season are Tae Min, Serigne Lam and Christopher at Bananas Models, Lukas Gomann and Ludwig Wilsdorff from Premium Models Paris.

When it comes to creative with Melanie Ward it’s again a true dream team situation – Meisel is working with Hair Stylist Guido Palau and the Makeup Artist Pat McGrath. Mr Kim Jones enlists this time for the 80s taken art direction of the shoot Creative Director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse. In charge of the casting was the prolific Shelley Durkan, while the 80s inspired artwork was contributed by visual artist Hajime Sorayama. The campaign also features the jewelry created by the founder of Ambush, Yoon Ahn, who was recently appointed as Dior Men Director of Jewelry.

Scroll down for more of the striking campaign:





Courtesy of Dior

