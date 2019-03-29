Spider-Man TOM HOLLAND Covers MAN ABOUT TOWN Summer Issue
Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller
Spider-man and Avenger TOM HOLLAND takes the cover of the upcoming MAN ABOUT TOWN magazine issue with a shoot by photographer Michael Muller. It’s a busy time for Holland, whose next Spider-Men role is to come to spotlight in the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ as well as the upcoming Avengers movie.
FIND THE LATEST EDITORIALS
Discover more from the shoot as well as exclusive interview outtakes after the jump:
Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller
Holland shares for Man About Town speaking about Robert Downey Junior: “Just such a breath of fresh air, and for me to get the chance to work with him in such a professional capacity – it’s so refreshing. It shows that you can be the most successful person in the industry and not be a dick, you know?”
About his upcoming superhero films: “One of the cool things about these movies is that we can take the audience’s feedback, and put that into the third film. That’s what makes the audiences as much a creative partner in these films as we are. We make them for them, and we’re just lucky in the sense that we get to listen to them after every film we make, and then adapt the next one to tailor it to them.”
Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller
Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller
Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller
Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller
Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller
Find out more at manabouttown.tv.