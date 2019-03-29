

Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller

Spider-man and Avenger TOM HOLLAND takes the cover of the upcoming MAN ABOUT TOWN magazine issue with a shoot by photographer Michael Muller. It’s a busy time for Holland, whose next Spider-Men role is to come to spotlight in the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ as well as the upcoming Avengers movie.

Discover more from the shoot as well as exclusive interview outtakes after the jump:



Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller

Holland shares for Man About Town speaking about Robert Downey Junior: “Just such a breath of fresh air, and for me to get the chance to work with him in such a professional capacity – it’s so refreshing. It shows that you can be the most successful person in the industry and not be a dick, you know?”

About his upcoming superhero films: “One of the cool things about these movies is that we can take the audience’s feedback, and put that into the third film. That’s what makes the audiences as much a creative partner in these films as we are. We make them for them, and we’re just lucky in the sense that we get to listen to them after every film we make, and then adapt the next one to tailor it to them.”

“The director realised that super hero movies can be a little silly and a little stupid, and we just wanted to try and sort of take the mick out of the genre, and we did that in the most perfect and subtle way.” “It’s been one big roller-coaster, and hasn’t really stopped!”



Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller



Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller

Speaking about the Marvel fans, and the role of the superhero films: “The audiences are as much a creative partner in these films as we are. We make them for them, and we’re just lucky in the sense that we get to listen to them after every film we make, and then adapt the next one to tailor it to them.”

“There seem to be horrible things all over the world, and these films are a really nice way to forget about the world in which we’re living, enter into this magical world, enjoy a bit of freedom and watch these people who we admire and who we look up to do good and ultimately save the day.”

Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller



Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller



Courtesy of Man About Town / ©Michael Muller

Find out more at manabouttown.tv.