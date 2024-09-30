DIOR Unveils Lifestyle Capsule with Lewis Hamilton

DIOR reveals its latest lifestyle capsule collection, featuring seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton as the face of the campaign. Against an enchanting backdrop of blue-toned mountain scenery, Hamilton embodies the essence of this unique collection, showcasing oversized shirts paired with wide-legged pants, sophisticated ski ensembles, and versatile denim and knitwear—all crafted from organic or recycled textiles.

This collection, dreamed up by Kim Jones and guest designer Lewis Hamilton, focuses on virtuosity, functionality, and luxury. Inspired by Hamilton’s love for skiing, snowboarding, and winter adventures, the capsule merges high fashion with the spirit of exploration. Refined yet practical, the silhouettes emphasize relaxation and simplicity, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern design, and pushing boundaries of durability and style.

Signature pieces from the collection include the DIOR 8 Backpack and Messenger Rider 2.0, both made from ultra-resistant materials designed for practicality and freedom of movement. The B44 Blade sneaker brings a retro-futuristic edge to the collection, while the B33 Sneakers offer a more casual yet stylish flair. Accessories like the colorful crystal-bead necklace, bracelet, and ring celebrate Hamilton and Kim Jones’ shared passion for jewelry, adding a final touch of elegance.

Photographed by Rafael Pavarotti with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, and styling by Melanie Ward, this campaign captures the collection’s dynamic and adventurous spirit. Lewis Hamilton, also involved as co-stylist alongside Eric McNeal, brings his personal creativity and cultural innovation to the forefront, showcasing the versatility of the collection through a range of looks that blend function with luxury.

This lifestyle capsule campaign by DIOR is an invitation to dream, travel, and explore new horizons, capturing the beauty of winter and celebrating the joy of surpassing oneself. The collection stands as a testament to DIOR’s commitment to merging traditional savoir-faire with contemporary flair, brought to life by one of the world’s greatest athletes and cultural innovators, Lewis Hamilton.