Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS25: Ballet and Bondage

For SS25, Ludovic de Saint Sernin abandons the runway and embraces a more intimate approach to presentation. Instead of a traditional show, the collection emerges through a series of striking images, captured by Adam Peter Johnson. In these evocative visuals, high-contrast photography transforms each piece into a work of art, while Carlos Nazario’s careful styling brings depth and complexity to the narrative, highlighting a blend of strength and vulnerability that runs throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ludovic de Saint Sernin (@ludovicdesaintsernin)

Drawing inspiration from the world of dance, Ludovic de Saint Sernin channels elements from icons like Rudolf Nureyev and the expressive style of Pina Bausch. However, the collection’s heart lies in its playful contradiction: classic ballet forms intertwined with de Saint Sernin’s provocative touches. This season, tradition meets rebellion as fluid gowns and tutus are reimagined through the designer’s lens, emphasizing the tension between innocence and seduction.

The fabrics used in the collection evoke the grace and movement of dance, while adding a raw edge. Layers of virgin wool flutter like a dancer’s costume, while low-slung briefs with ostrich plumes add an unexpected touch of luxury. Feather-adorned boleros and vests further enhance the dramatic, tactile quality of the garments. The monochrome palette of white and black reflects the “Black Swan” theme—delicate yet intense, pure yet defiant—capturing the dual nature of de Saint Sernin’s creative vision.

Notably, the collection strikes a balance between opulence and wearability. Feather-trimmed leotards and knotted chiffon tank tops share the stage with bold leather pieces that hug the body with daring cutouts. Leather bralettes twist into grommeted coils, wrapping around the torso like an architectural sculpture. These pieces are paired with mermaid skirts in translucent sequins and metal mesh, suggesting both fluidity and structure—just as a dancer’s body both floats and grounds itself in motion.

Brand signatures appear in fresh forms, staying true to the identity of Ludovic de Saint Sernin while pushing the boundaries of familiar designs. The collection features jeans with button fly closures in place of the usual lace-up detailing, as well as wrap skirts reimagined without their standard hardware embellishments. The brand’s iconic eyelet-studded leather chaps are styled beneath oversized coats and jackets, offering an unexpected twist for both day and evening wear—highlighting the versatility and unpredictability of de Saint Sernin’s aesthetic.

This season, the visual storytelling is as compelling as the garments themselves. Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s SS25 vision blurs the line between performance and reality, delivering pieces that speak to both fantasy and function, urging wearers to embody their own dance between vulnerability and strength.

View the collection in the Gallery below: