Racing-Inspired Fashion Meets Streetwear in A$AP Rocky x PUMA

A$AP Rocky and PUMA are collaborating once again, with a new collection dropping on September 26th. This highly-anticipated release features the Mostro 3.D and Inhale Distressed sneakers, as well as a full line of apparel and accessories. Making a strong debut at New York Fashion Week, the collection brings A$AP Rocky’s creative touch to classic PUMA pieces, combining streetwear with bold, racing-inspired aesthetics.

The standout footwear includes the Mostro 3.D, a radically reimagined design that features a resin-based 3D printing process. Its sharp, black and red color scheme, spiky details, and daring shape showcase A$AP Rocky’s ambition to push the boundaries of sneaker design. Meanwhile, the Inhale Distressed pays homage to the rugged look of car mechanics, with an allover distressed treatment, embroidered flames, and a translucent gradient sole. Both sneakers carry the distinct A$AP Rocky x PUMA branding, highlighting the collaboration’s unique fusion of sports and street culture.

Apparel pieces from the collection continue this theme, featuring Team Zip Polo, Tank Top, Knee Pad Pants, and Denim Shorts. The Tank Top and Knee Pad Pants draw inspiration from garage workwear, complete with puff-printed logos, racing graphics, and an overall distressed finish that gives them a lived-in, authentic look. The Team Zip Polo mixes streetwear elements with racing details, including a zip closure and AWGE branding, while the Denim Shorts offer a casual, baggy fit with bold PUMA branding and subtle stitching details.

The collection also includes accessories like the Webbing Belt, inspired by vintage car seatbelts, and the Leather Belt, which features crystal buckle details and removable pouches. A Padded Balaclava, mimicking a racer’s helmet, rounds out the lineup, offering functional and stylish additions that reflect the collection’s unique design approach.

A$AP Rocky was hands-on throughout the creative process, from product design to styling the campaign, adding a personal touch to every piece. The full collection will be available on PUMA.com at 10 a.m. EST on September 26th, as well as select global retailers like KITH, Dover Street Market, Maxfield, and SNEAKERSNSTUFF. Be sure to mark your calendars—these limited-edition pieces are expected to sell out quickly.