PFW: Discover FACETASM FW22 Collection

Discover FACETASM Fall Winter 2022 collection entitled “Mui,” presented during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. This season, designer Hiromichi Ochiai sends a personal letter to his staff, friends and supporters in a press release. The collection explores the themes from previous seasons, putting the focus on exaggerated silhouettes, deconstruction and geometric structures.

We don’t know anything about the place that lies a little further. No, we don’t even know anything about our neighbors, in fact we don’t even try to know more about ourselves. This time, we, FACETASM, acted according to our intuition, and wondered how we would deal with the emotions and knowledge we absorbed over time. I let my thoughts wander.

In this world where the dazzling light wriggles,

I wish I could do this all the time.

You are kind.

That is mean.

And then,

It is beautiful.

While the state of fear continues, I want to thank director Hasei-san, Take-chan, Yoshi-kun, Kouki-kun, Takeshi-chan, Hiro-chan, Abe-san, Rie-san, Katsugu-kun, Mako-chan, Hikaru-kun, Taku-kun. Jamy, Yuma, Gabe, Miu, Aya and Chinatsu. I want to thank all factory staff, as well as my own staff, friends and family for their continuous support. Without any one of you, this would not have been possible. I would like to express my gratitude and love to everyone who always supports FACETASM.

