BOSS Ski Capsule Debuts

This winter, BOSS takes on the slopes with its brand-new BOSS Ski capsule collection, redefining luxury skiwear for a modern audience. By blending functionality with high-end fashion, BOSS offers a 24/7 alpine wardrobe designed to bring effortless style from the snowy hills to après-ski gatherings. The collection marks another step in the brand’s journey to expand its influence in the world of snow sports and create a seamless lifestyle experience for winter enthusiasts.

The BOSS Ski line features performance-focused apparel that can stand up to the harshest winter conditions. Men’s and women’s ski jackets and pants are crafted from advanced water-repellent materials, and boast essential features like snow guards, sealed seams, and adjustable cuffs. Women’s jumpsuits include fleece-bonded linings to provide additional warmth, ensuring that skiers are well-equipped against the cold while maintaining an elevated sense of style.

Après-ski attire plays a big part in the capsule, with cozy essentials that make winding down after a day on the slopes just as stylish. Soft layering pieces, such as hoodies and knitwear, are accompanied by padded boots and gender-neutral base layers to keep the chill away. Pillowy puffer jackets and warm accessories round out the collection, offering both comfort and sophisticated design.

BOSS stays true to its iconic aesthetic with this collection, presenting pieces in black, white, and camel. The signature colors are complemented by a specially designed snowflake patch, a visual nod to the alpine spirit that inspired the capsule. Every piece reflects BOSS’s commitment to detail and quality, allowing skiers to hit the slopes with both style and confidence.

Reaffirming its dedication to winter sports, BOSS will once again be the Presenting Partner of the Hahnenkamm Races, held in Kitzbühel, Austria from January 24-26, 2025. The brand’s presence at this prestigious event emphasizes its growing connection to the world of skiing. By aligning itself with such an iconic race, BOSS taps into the excitement and competitive spirit of the sport, encouraging everyone to embrace the mantra “Be Your Own BOSS.”

The BOSS Ski capsule will be available from November 13, 2024, both online and in selected BOSS stores. With its focus on luxury, performance, and timeless style, this collection offers winter sports enthusiasts the perfect wardrobe for winter activities.