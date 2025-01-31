David Beckham Returns as the Face of BOSS ONE Underwear

In a surprising yet thrilling move, soccer legend David Beckham has once again stepped into the spotlight as an underwear model for BOSS. This marks the return of Beckham in a role that has been synonymous with some of fashion’s most iconic advertising moments over the past two decades. The launch of the BOSS ONE Bodywear collection sees Beckham as the perfect ambassador, bringing his undeniable charisma and style to the forefront.

New Chapter with BOSS ONE Bodywear

The BOSS ONE Bodywear collection, directed by the renowned fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus, introduces premium-quality men’s underwear essentials. The collection, featuring trunks, briefs, tank tops, and T-shirts, is crafted from a blend of cotton and elastane, promising all-day comfort and confidence. The minimalist black and white hues of the collection echo the brand’s dedication to style and excellence.

Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “The launch of the BOSS ONE Bodywear collection marks another milestone and a new chapter in our long-term strategic partnership with David Beckham. It is also a testament to our joint dedication to style and excellence. Bodywear is an iconic product group, and with this campaign, we aim to inspire customers and fans of the brand worldwide more than ever.“

Beckham has continuous present with his image now engraved withing the DNA of the fashion industry, 10 years ago he himself also worked with H&M on the David Beckham Bodywear collection. Earlier, in 2008, he has worked with Mert and Marcus on the Emporio Armani underwear campaign. Now more than 14 years later the celebrated photography duo, brings Beckham back as an underwear model.

Boss One As A Cinematic Campaign

The campaign, designed by the Team Laird agency, captures Beckham in a cinematic setting, pulling up in a classic sportscar and entering a New York City warehouse apartment. The visuals are set to the anthemic “In the Air Tonight,” adding a bold and surprising element as Beckham unveils the new black BOSS ONE Bodywear trunk.

Beckham shared his thoughts on returning to bodywear modeling, saying, “I once said that my bodywear modelling days had come to an end, but when BOSS shared their ambition for the range and brought in my good friends Mert and Marcus to shoot the campaign with their brilliant creative ideas I simply couldn’t refuse. The new BOSS One collection is beautifully made. I’m proud to support BOSS in our long-term strategic partnership with this campaign.“

Spectacular Launch Event Just Took Place

The BOSS ONE Bodywear collection was officially launched at an exclusive event tonight on January 30, 2025, at Lightroom in Kings Cross, London. The subterranean Lightroom exhibition space hosted the campaign launch with 360° screens displaying the striking visuals of Beckham. The evening was filled with immersive light shows, performances by DJs Mark Ronson and Honey Dijon, and luxurious Golden Martinis crafted by Seventy One.

More from the launch event :

360-Degree Marketing Campaign

The launch is supported by a comprehensive marketing campaign, with Beckham appearing in BOSS ONE Bodywear clips in cinemas and on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and Sky TV. Larger-than-life stills of Beckham will grace billboards, BOSS stores, and department stores globally.

Social media will see nearly 100 talents showcasing their BOSS ONEs, while the introduction of BOSS ONE Bodywear vending machines in key locations across Europe and the US adds an interactive element to the campaign. Over 100 dedicated pop-ups in premium retail locations worldwide will feature the complete first drop of the collection.

The must see David Beckham x BOSS film:

The BOSS ONE Bodywear collection will be available on boss.com, at dedicated pop-ups, BOSS stores globally, and selected BOSS wholesalers from February 1. This launch not only marks a significant milestone in BOSS’s partnership with Beckham but also sets a new standard in the world of bodywear fashion.

See more on designscene.net.