HUGO Celebrates Halloween with The Nightmare Before Christmas Capsule

HUGO is kicking off the festive season with the launch of its HUGO x Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas capsule collection, releasing October 16, 2024. This new offering embraces the whimsical charm of Tim Burton’s iconic film, with a range of clothing and accessories inspired by Jack Skellington’s journey of self-discovery.

The capsule features a variety of pieces, including sweatshirts, T-shirts, hoodies, and day-to-night pajamas, alongside accessories like socks, beanies, scarves, ties, and sneakers. Designed with relaxed silhouettes, the collection plays with bold prints and jacquard knits in a color palette centered on black, with touches of red, purple, and white. The line reflects both the spirit of the beloved movie and HUGO’s commitment to individuality and expression.

HUGO’s mantra, HUGO Your Way, aligns seamlessly with the film’s themes, encouraging wearers to embrace their uniqueness and stay true to themselves. As Jack Skellington’s story celebrates finding one’s true path, the collection invites fans to express their individuality through bold, creative fashion.

To complement the launch, HUGO has introduced an eye-catching campaign that draws on the surreal aesthetics of Burton’s film. The campaign’s imagery, blending high-contrast visuals with HUGO’s signature maverick energy, will be shared across the brand’s social media channels and ecommerce site.

The HUGO x Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas collection will be available in HUGO stores and online at hugo.com starting October 16, 2024. Just in time for Halloween, this playful and meaningful collection offers a fresh way to engage with the holiday season.