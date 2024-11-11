BOSS Redefines Holiday Fashion with 2024 Collection

BOSS unveils its 2024 holiday campaign, spotlighting a collection that exudes sophistication and elegance, with a star-studded cast embodying the brand’s signature ethos. The campaign features British football icon David Beckham, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, and acclaimed South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk, each bringing unique flair to the collection’s luxurious pieces, which range from refined eveningwear to stylish seasonal gifts.

Against a backdrop of neon lights, each talent shines in the latest BOSS holiday looks, seamlessly embodying the #BeYourOwnBOSS spirit with poise and confidence. The visuals celebrate the idea that every individual possesses a powerful inner light, a sentiment BOSS channels into this season’s offerings, encouraging everyone to embrace and share their brilliance during the festive season.

Supporting the campaign is a robust 360° marketing initiative, set to reach audiences worldwide across social media, immersive retail window displays, and striking in-store installations in key locations. The holiday shopping experience will be further elevated with BOSS’s series of pop-up stores featuring special licensed products, personalized gifts, and in-store exclusives, from ribbon machines to coffee and hot chocolate carts, ensuring a welcoming holiday atmosphere.

BOSS aims to make the holiday season unforgettable with complimentary wrapping services and exclusive gifts with purchase, positioning its stores as the go-to destination for holiday shopping. This celebration of radiant style and effortless elegance is truly “Holiday Style by BOSS.”

The Holiday 2024 collection will be available starting November 6, 2024, at BOSS stores, on boss.com, and through select retail partners.