Bentley and PICANTE Present ‘The Open Road Collection’ Capsule

With ‘The Open Road Collection,’ Bentley Motors and PICANTE come together to celebrate the romance of travel through a refined seven-piece capsule. This collaboration combines Bentley’s rich automotive heritage with PICANTE’s modern lifestyle approach, delivering a range of pieces inspired by the joys of discovery and the thrill of the journey.

The capsule collection includes staple pieces like a leather bomber jacket, Glenmerino lambswool knit sweater, hoodie, T-shirts, beanie, and cap, each crafted to reflect a blend of high-quality materials and timeless style. Designed to evoke the essence of classic road trips, the collection’s aesthetic merges PICANTE’s relaxed yet polished sensibility with Bentley’s enduring elegance, resulting in wearable pieces that feel both nostalgic and innovative.

The leather bomber jacket stands out as the pinnacle of the collection, available in a limited run of only 20 jackets. Embodying a spirit of timeless craftsmanship, the jacket is crafted from cowhide leather, featuring Bentley’s wings subtly embossed on the front and their diamond-in-diamond quilting on the interior lining. Each jacket carries a unique numbered plaque, adding a layer of exclusivity intended to make it a true collector’s item—one that, like a well-loved vintage piece, is meant to be passed down and gain character over time.

Other pieces in the collection bring versatility, offering luxurious yet practical elements for those with a passion for exploration. The Glenmerino lambswool sweater and beanie add warmth for brisk journeys, while the hoodie and T-shirts feature understated designs that embody PICANTE’s aesthetic of effortless sophistication.

Co-founders Jude Taylor and Saam Zonoozi emphasized the creative synergy between the two brands, with Taylor noting how Bentley’s legacy in British luxury inspired PICANTE to create timeless pieces. Zonoozi shared how the design team drew on Bentley’s archives to incorporate subtle heritage details, such as the ‘Soho Crewe’ graphic, nodding to both brands’ roots and grounding the capsule in a sense of place and history.

Set to release on picante.shop at 1 pm on November 15, ‘The Open Road Collection’ offers a unique take on luxury travel wear, making it an appealing choice for those who value craftsmanship, heritage, and style. Whether worn for city outings or country getaways, this collection offers an inspired balance of rugged charm and refined elegance, inviting wearers to embody the joy of the journey wherever they go.