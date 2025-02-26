HUGO Introduces SS 2025 Tailoring Campaign

This SS 2025, HUGO introduces a transformative approach to tailoring with its global brand campaign, breaking new ground under the artistic direction of Trey Laird and captured by photographer Dan Jackson. The campaign, designed to roll out in two chapters starting this spring and continuing into fall and winter, reimagines suiting with a focus on flexibility and adaptability, catering to a modern audience.

In the first chapter of the campaign, a young man explores a series of dramatic red rooms, his style evolving with each setting. Beginning with timeless, sharp suits, his look becomes progressively more inventive, featuring combinations like snug tank tops paired with chunky leather boots, boldly printed shirts, and tailored shorts. Central to his wardrobe is The GO Suit, HUGO’s latest innovation in tailoring, designed to be the quintessential ensemble for every occasion.

The campaign also features a striking portrayal of womenswear, with a heroine dressed in a sleek white three-piece suit that shines against the vivid red background. The focus is on the fine details that accentuate HUGO’s tailored fits, such as bold belts and strappy heels, underscoring the versatility and gender inclusivity of the designs.

Alongside stylish aesthetics, the campaign introduces HUGO FORWARD, a platform that highlights the brand’s dedication to sustainability and innovative design. This initiative features garments crafted from HeiQ AeoniQ™, a pioneering cellulose yarn that offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials without compromising performance. The collection includes sleek, black suit separates that are both stylish and sustainable, showcasing HUGO’s leadership in eco-conscious fashion.

Furthermore, HUGO is set to amplify the campaign through social media collaborations with influencers who resonate with the brand’s ethos of adaptability and authenticity. In-store, an interactive hologram display will engage shoppers in HUGO’s Milan store, featuring campaign star Jean Carlo León in key outfits, enhancing the physical shopping experience with digital innovation.

Available worldwide, the HUGO Spring/Summer 2025 collection can be found in HUGO stores, through wholesale partners, and online, making it globally accessible.