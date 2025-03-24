Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up with Thai Stars for Spring 2025

Tommy Hilfiger has named Pond, Phuwin, Gemini, and Fourth as the lead faces of its Spring 2025 campaign. The four actors and musicians from Thailand continue their partnership with the brand, marking their second season as ambassadors. With their growing impact on global entertainment and fashion, they anchor this new chapter in the T-Wave movement, a cultural wave powered by storytelling, energy, and cross-border connections.

The Spring 2025 collection builds on the brand’s foundations while inviting a new generation to reinterpret prep through their own lens. The campaign follows a high-energy rollout featuring K-pop stars Stray Kids and now shifts focus to the rising Thai talents who bring distinct character and momentum to the season. The brand described their influence as one that shapes a cross-cultural fandom, grounded in authenticity and shared experiences.

Each of the four ambassadors contributes a different dynamic to the brand’s direction. Pond called the campaign a moment of self-expression, saying, “To me, fashion isn’t just about what you wear, it’s a reflection of who you are. Working with Tommy Hilfiger, I feel like I can embrace every part of myself with confidence, and that’s an incredible feeling.” Phuwin echoed this sentiment, adding, “This partnership is about more than fashion – it’s about connection. Seeing how our culture resonates with people around the world and being able to represent that with Tommy Hilfiger is something I’ll always be grateful for.”

The Spring 2025 collection revisits nautical and collegiate influences, placing them in conversation with fresh silhouettes. Cable knits, Breton and Ithaca stripes, and heritage shirting reference maritime aesthetics, while varsity jackets offer a refined edge. Tailored outerwear, textured knitwear, and crisp finishes rework familiar codes into modern staples.

Gemini, speaking on the brand’s ability to adapt tradition, said, “I love how Tommy Hilfiger takes something classic and gives it a fresh perspective – it’s the same approach I take with creativity.” For Fourth, the campaign marked a point of growth. “Working with Tommy Hilfiger is an experience that pushes me to grow – in confidence, creativity, and how I see myself,” he said. “It’s amazing to be part of something that connects classic style with strong individuality.”

By spotlighting Thai artists who have built strong fanbases across Asia and beyond, the brand continues to evolve its cast of global collaborators. While the collection pulls from familiar references, sailing uniforms, prep school motifs, the campaign moves in a direction shaped by diverse voices and a clear focus on cultural relevance.

The Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2025 collection is available throughout the season on tommy.com, in stores, and through selected retail partners.