PAUL SMITH Spring Summer 2022 Collection

The Spring Summer 2022 collection charts the transition from dawn to dusk, with an organic colour palette that moves from orange sunrise hues through to brilliant sky blues and, finally, midnight blacks. Looks are tonally coordinated to give these glorious summer colours their moment to shine. Earth tones, such as Tuscan terracotta, putty and red clay, further root the collection in natural colours, while punctuation points of bright red and acid yellow cut through. Staying with earthly inspirations, the four elements – earth, wind, fire and water – are represented in a series of photo prints that mix natural textures with bold colour washes. Announcing the coming of spring, Sunflowers spout throughout the collection as a repeating print, an intarsia knit pattern and as tactile embroidery. – from Paul Smith