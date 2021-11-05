in Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, MSGM, Spring Summer 2022

MSGM Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Massimo Giorgetti was isnpired by the seaside for the Spring Summer 2022 MSGM Menswear Collection

Fashion designer Massimo Giorgetti presented MSGM Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that was inspired by the seaside and the days spent at the beach. The collection was presented via fashion film directed by No Text Azienda. The Spring Summer 2022 collection explores duality between Italian craft and street style, brings youthful spirit, and romantic and dreamy mood. It also features motifs inspired by the underwater theme.

Photographer Francesco Nazardo captured the lookbook featuring models Dame Lo, Jin Hu, Lennert de Lathauwer, Leo Comanescu, Marvin Kivisalu, and Soulemane Tounkara. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with casting direction from Barbara Nicoli & Leila Ananna, and production by Hotel Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dora Roberti, and makeup artist Cosetta Giorgietti.

