Daniel W. Fletcher Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Fashion designer Daniel W. Fletcher presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection, inspired by his grandmother’s photo albums. For this season, designer looked upon young men in army, their energy and optimism, and their unique style inspired by American movies and music. The designer sticks to his sustainable habits, by using the patchworks material from his previous seasons. The collection features Fletcher’s signature varsity jackets, preppy-meets-mod cotton shirts, brushed mohair plaid knitwear and more.