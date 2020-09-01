Saint Laurent Promotes the Surf Culture With a New Project

Saint Laurent Rive Droite is presenting a new exclusive project promoting the surf culture. Named Dawn Patrol, the project is conceived by creative director Anthony Vaccarello and will take place from September 4th to September 6th 2020, on the beach of Les Estagnots in Seignosse.

This lifestyle project is designed to promote the surf culture by offering a range of products exclusively available. This collaboration carries onto the restaurant La Cabane des Estagnots.

The Paris based brand will also organize a beach cleaning operation with local associations in partnership with Ocean52.