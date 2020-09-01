Dior Men’s Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaign by Steven Meisel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fashion photographer Steven Meisel captured DIOR MEN‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 collection by Kim Jones campaign featuring models Jecardi Sykes, Lucas El Bali, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Malick Bodian, Otto Nahmmacher, Patrick Waldron, and Thatcher Thornto.

In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Reinterpreting the scenography of the show, the striking compositions are inspired by the mysterious beauty of Dutch Master paintings.

I loved the show we did to celebrate Judy Blame and wanted to highlight the couture aspects of the collection by recreating the set for the shoot.

– Kim Jones

Photographer: STEVEN MEISEL

Art Director: RONNIE COOKE NEWHOUSE

Stylist: MELANIE WARD

Make Up Artist: PAT MACGRATH

Hairdresser: GUDIO PALAU

Models: LUCAS EL BALI at NEW MADISON

LUDWIG WILSDORFF at PREMIUM

PATRICK WALDRON at PREMIUM

THATCHER THORNTON at CHARLIE

MALICK BODIAN at SUCCESS

OTTO NAHMMACHER at IMG

JECARDI SYKES at HEROES