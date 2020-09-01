in Advertising Campaigns, Dior Homme, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Steven Meisel

Dior Men’s Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaign by Steven Meisel

Reinterpreting the scenography of the show, the striking compositions are inspired by the mysterious beauty of Dutch Master paintings.

Fashion photographer Steven Meisel captured DIOR MEN‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 collection by Kim Jones campaign featuring models Jecardi SykesLucas El BaliLudwig WilsdorffMalick BodianOtto NahmmacherPatrick Waldron, and Thatcher Thornto.

In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke-Newhouse. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Pat McGrath.

I loved the show we did to celebrate Judy Blame and wanted to highlight the couture aspects of the collection by recreating the set for the shoot.
– Kim Jones

Photographer: STEVEN MEISEL
Art Director: RONNIE COOKE NEWHOUSE
Stylist: MELANIE WARD 
Make Up Artist: PAT MACGRATH
Hairdresser: GUDIO PALAU
Models: LUCAS EL BALI at NEW MADISON
LUDWIG WILSDORFF at PREMIUM
PATRICK WALDRON at PREMIUM
THATCHER THORNTON at CHARLIE
MALICK BODIAN at SUCCESS
OTTO NAHMMACHER at IMG
JECARDI SYKES at HEROES

FW20

